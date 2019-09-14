Fire destroys family’s home in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO – A family of four is homeless Saturday night following a house fire in the 100 block of Creekside Drive in Lincoln County, near Winfield, Missouri.
The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m., and quickly spread throughout the home. Firefighters from the Winfield and Lincoln County Fire Protection Districts were called to the scene.
A family of four managed to escape the fully engulfed home with one of their two dogs.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.
39.066957 -90.982067