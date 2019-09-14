× Highway Patrol investigating fatal motorcycle accident in Frontenac

FRONTENAC, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Frontenac Missouri Saturday evening. The accident happened at the intersection of Lindbergh Blvd. and Clayton Road just after 3 p.m.

A preliminary report says a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Lindbergh and was making a left turn at the intersection when it struck an SUV.

The motorcyclist was killed in the accident. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Accident reconstruction has taken over the investigation.