Lil Wayne says ‘Sorry not doing the show tonight in St. Lou’ after hotel incident

ST. LOUIS – Lil Wayne tweeted around 10 a.m. Saturday morning that he will not be performing with Blink 182 on Saturday night because he got kicked out of the Ritz.

A spokesperson for the Ritz says they can never comment about guests or if someone has or hasn’t stayed with them. They say they cannot comment on an actual guest, a potential guest, or a former guest.

Fox 2 spoke with someone at LiveNation and they said the Blink 182 concert was still on, just Lil Wayne would not be performing in it.

A Fox 2 viewer told us that they saw Lil Wayne getting on his tour bus around 10:15 Saturday morning just as police arrived on the scene.

Lil Wayne has canceled concerts before. Another tweet back in May let fans know he would not be performing at Rolling Loud.

Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019