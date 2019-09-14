The benefits of adding superfoods to your daily diet

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Sally Matiszik, co-owner of Vitality Bowls in Richmond Heights, joins us in the studio to talk about the benefits of adding superfoods to your diet. She owns Vitality Bowls with her husband, Mark and they just celebrated one year in business.

Vitality Bowls is a Nationwide franchise superfood café specializing in acai bowls, smoothies, fresh juice, salads and paninis. Their food is healthy and allergy friendly. There are no fillers (ice, frozen yogurt or artificial preservatives), giving menu items the purest taste possible.

For more information, visit www.vitalitybowls.com.

