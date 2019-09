Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Black Rep is opening its 43rd season with 'Don`t Bother Me, I Can`t Cope,' now playing through September 22. Don`t Bother Me, I Can`t Cope is high-energy musical that fuses jazz, soul, and calypso and comments on the black experience in America.

Don`t Bother Me, I Can`t Cope at The Edison Theatre

Wednesday & Thursday 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.

Sunday 3pm

For more information, visit www.theblackrep.org.