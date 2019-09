× UPS Stores Game of the Week – Webster Groves at Ladue – Friday, September 13, 2019

The UPS Stores Game of the Week for Friday, September 13, 2019 is Webster Groves at Ladue.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne supplied live coverage of the UPS Stores Game of the Week during the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show at 10:00 PM.