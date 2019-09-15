County Charter Commission studying big changes in county government

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - The County Charter Commissioner has a lot on his plate, for changes in the way county government does business.

Some commission members told You Paid For It they'd like to avoid a repeat of the Steve Stenger fiasco.

Stenger stepped down after being indicted in a pay to play Scandal.

One idea is to get rid of the position of County Executive altogether or at least severely weaken it. Instead, the County Council would hire a manager to run the day to day operations of the county government.

The County Council would hire the manager.

Another hot item on the Charter Commission's agenda is coming up with a new way to get rid of a County Executive if things go south.

Right now, the citizens have the power to recall the County Executive. One proposal before the Charter Commission would give that power to the County Council.

Whatever the Charter Commission okays would have to be approved by voters.