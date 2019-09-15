East Alton police warning parents and students about unmarked school bus stopping at bus stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ALTON, IL - The East Alton Police Department is warning parents and students to be on the lookout for an unmarked yellow school bus that apparently tried to pick up students from various bus stops on Thursday.

Investigators are trying to identify the unmarked yellow school bus that was caught on camera riding in the community.

Authorities are calling the bus suspicious and police say it's unclear at this time if someone is trying to pick up kids in Illinois at their bus stops before school, “I just heard that an unmarked school bus had come and tried to pick up a few kids and not only in this neighborhood but also in another neighborhood,” said Kayla Logan.

The bus was seen pulling up a bus stops on South Circle Drive in East Alton last week.

Reportedly the person driving the bus stopped at various bus stops were kids where standing set to head to a Roxanna school. It was reported the driver opened its door as if to let kids board, “Make sure you are telling your kids about bus safety and make sure they read the side of the bus what their bus looks like and their bus number,” said Logan.

The East Alton Police Department put out a statement on social media which has been shared by other police agencies in the area. Extra patrols will be added next week to ensure students are safe. The department is reminding families to make sure their children get on the right school bus and to never talk to strangers.

Anyone with information about the unmarked bus is asked to call the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212.