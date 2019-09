Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Men and women in uniform filled the pews of the Cathedral Basilica for the annual Blue Mass honoring first responders.

It was a particularly emotional event for one police officer attending.

Injured Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor was reunited with the Monsignor who prayed over him in the ICU two years ago.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports on the miraculous moment that united the two men.