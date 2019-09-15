Junior Achievement Career Fair on October 3-4

Posted 10:47 am, September 15, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - The Junior Achievement Career Fair is on October 3rd and 4th at the Moolah Shrine Center. Serve as a role model during our Career Exploration Fair, and join professionals from around the area who will be sharing their career experiences with our local youth.

Middle and high school is a critical time for students to begin to consider how they want to earn a living. Your time and efforts will help students with this important decision-making process.

To learn more about Junior Achievement they invite you to their annual JA Bacon & Business Breakfast this Thursday, September 19th at 7:45 a.m.

For more information, visit jastl.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.