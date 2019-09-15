Junior Achievement Career Fair on October 3-4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Junior Achievement Career Fair is on October 3rd and 4th at the Moolah Shrine Center. Serve as a role model during our Career Exploration Fair, and join professionals from around the area who will be sharing their career experiences with our local youth.

Middle and high school is a critical time for students to begin to consider how they want to earn a living. Your time and efforts will help students with this important decision-making process.

To learn more about Junior Achievement they invite you to their annual JA Bacon & Business Breakfast this Thursday, September 19th at 7:45 a.m.

For more information, visit jastl.org.