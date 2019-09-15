Pulse – ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ to raise awareness about sexual violence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mark your calendar! An important event is being held in the Gateway City Thursday, September 19, 2019. The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes initiative encourages men to literally walk a mile in women’s high heeled shoes. The goal is to raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence against women and children. Learn about resources available to support survivors, what can be done to prevent abuse and why men are encouraged to get involved.

Guests: