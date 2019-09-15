Wentzville GM workers prepared to go on strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO - Union members are sending a message to General Motors. “We stood up for you, now we stand up for us.” The gates will be crowded with workers striking if they don’t reach an agreement by 10:59 p.m. central.

“We`re hoping that doesn’t happen,” said Darin Gilley, UAW Financial Secretary-Treasurer.

“We’re hoping the company and the union can negotiate something fair on both sides, but if they don`t it’s going happen.”

The national union said GM refuses to give even an inch to help hard-working families.

Workers are prepared to strike for fair wages, affordable healthcare, their share of profits, and job security.

“It feels like someone is not looking out for the best interest of both the workers and the corporate bottom line,” said Gilley.

A strike looms that would affect around 49,000 workers across the country and more than 4,500 workers with the Local 2250 Union.

Gilley said the impact would hit 128 suppliers, too.

“Those people pay the price,” said Gilley.

“All they’re trying to do is make a living. All their members are trying to make a living. Let`s be fair. We pay our taxes. Our taxes saved General Motors.”

In a statement, GM said in part:

“We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business.”

“They should be building it here in America. American taxpayers saved that corporation, and we think they should show reciprocal goodwill and make their products where they sell them. This strike would be the first nationally since 2007,” said Gilley.

GM said they are disappointed by the choice to strike. Some workers said they are standing for what they deserve.

“We think GM should be fair to the workers because they made $40 billion over the past four years. They can afford to hire people and not have temporary people for five years. GM can do better than that,” said Gilley.

Gilley said the strike would have a huge impact on the surrounding industrial area. Workers already have instructions on where to report to picket once they evacuate the plant.