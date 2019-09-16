× 11 In The Box: Kicking history made in Mizzou vs. SEMO; Glass shatters early Illinois hopes; local ties to the CyHawk rivalry

Here’s your Week Three edition of 11 in the Box, where we highlight at least 11 stories and storylines surrounding St. Louis area high school football standouts who have gone on to play at the college level.

QB Mike Glass III (Hazelwood Central) threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns, and added 37 yards rushing as Eastern Michigan downed Illinois 34-31 on the road. The loss complicates a path to an Illinois spot in a postseason bowl game.

Kicker/Punter Tucker McCann (O’Fallon IL) came away from Saturday’s 50-0 Mizzou win against Southeast Missouri with an impressive stat, according to the MU athletic department: He’s the first player in all of college football since at least 2000 to have 4 punts of more than 50 yards and 3 field goals longer than 40 yards in a single game. Other news and notes from the Missouri sideline: WR CJ Boone and S Jelani Williams, both from Parkway North, saw their first game action of the season. On the SEMO side, punter Jake Reynolds (Lafayette) set a school record with 14 punts in a single game. Another SEMO player with local ties was unable to take the field in Columbia. LB Devin Alexander (Ritenour) had a season-ending and career-ending torn tricep the week before.

South Carolina TE Kyle Markway (Vianney) continues to impress for the Gamecocks, adding five catches and a touchdown in a loss against Alabama. He now leads all Southeastern Conference tight ends with 11 catches on the year. He’ll be one to watch as South Carolina comes to Faurot Field this coming Saturday. His Head Coach Will Muschamp told reporters over the weekend, “He needs more tickets for this game.”

Of the latest group of St. Louis standouts to make their way to the Ohio State football program, Cameron Brown has been first to see game action in Columbus. The CBC alum switched from wide receiver to defensive back last season and in Saturday’s game against Indiana he had three tackles. Next up for the Buckeyes is Miami, OH and QB Brett Gabbert, also of CBC, along with RB Jaylon Bester (Althoff)

In the category of being “true to your school,” we have to give Chaminade grad Tyler Cook some credit. Cook left Iowa after his junior year to pursue a shot at the NBA and will be in camp this fall with the Denver Nuggets. But he was there on the sideline Saturday to support Iowa in the annual CyHawk rivalry game against Iowa State, an 18-17 Hawkeye win.

Iowa State cornerback DJ Miller (John Burroughs) saw duty as a true freshman Saturday, making one tackle. He chose the Cyclones over the Hawkeyes.

WR Harry Ballard (McCluer North) continues to torch opposing defenses. One week after catching five passes for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns against Alabama A&M, he caught five more for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns Saturday against Langston.

There is a St. Louis connection to one of the more heartbreaking stories of the college football season. Running Back Isaiah Azubuike (Lutheran North) and his Arkansas State Red Wolves have been playing with heavy hearts this fall, mourning the loss of Wendy Anderson, wife of Head Coach Blake Anderson. She passed away prior to the start of the season after fighting breast cancer. On Saturday, the Red Wolves traveled to Athens, Georgia to face the Bulldogs. Sanford Stadium, normally full of red, was instead plenty pink in Wendy’s memory.

Azubuike had six carries for 15 yards rushing in the 55-0 Arkansas State loss.

The Texas Longhorns rebounded from a tough loss against LSU by throttling in-state Rice 48-13. LB Ayodele Adeoye, who attended Ritenour before attending the IMG Academy in Florida, had 1 solo tackle and assisted on two others. Wide Receiver Marcus Washington (Trinity), saw his first action of the year and had one catch for 3 yards.