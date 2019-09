× Body found near I-55 and Lafayette

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police homicide detectives have been called to I-55 and Lafayette for a body found near the interstate in a grassy area. Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that officers, EMS, and evidence technicians were called to the scene just after 3:345 p.m. Monday afternoon.

So far police have only released that the victim is a deceased male.

An investigation is ongoing.