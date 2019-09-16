× Dog the Bounty Hunter hospitalized after heart emergency, according to TMZ

Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter was hospitalized this weekend after suffering from a heart emergency, according to TMZ. Doctors are performing tests to determine what happened after he felt pain in his chest. He may need corrective surgery depending on what the results of the tests are. His wife died from cancer a few months ago and it has been hard on the reality TV star.

Beth Chapman’s final TV series debuted Wednesday, and it’s already proven to be an emotional ride. WGN began airing “Dog’s Most Wanted” featuring Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman.

The series focuses on the Chapmans, who have long been bounty hunters, and a team known as “The Dirty Dozen” who were working with them to track down fugitives. But with the death of Beth Chapman at the age of 51 in June after battling throat cancer, viewers will also watch this season as that family grapples with her illness.

In a clip from the show, the Chapmans are seen receiving the bad news that a tumor she has not been responding to treatment.

“I’m thinking that I need to advise you to start with some chemotherapy,” a doctor tells them a via phone call. “I need to schedule a time to get you in as soon as possible. Would next Monday work?”

An emotional Beth says “No, no, no. I need to process it first and then call you back, OK?”

The couple married in 2006 and raised a family of 12 children together, some from prior relationships.

Duane Chapman paid tribute to his wife prior to the series debut.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,'” he said in a statement.

“Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”