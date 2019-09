× Firefighters extinguish house fire in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. – Firefighters responded to Everett Drive around 1:30 am Monday. They say the fire started in the living room of a home and quickly extinguished the flames.

First responders aren’t sure how the fire started. They say there is no electricity to the home.

The man who lives there has been staying with his girlfriend and was not there at the time of the fire.