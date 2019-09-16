Gas prices expected to rise following attack on Saudi oil facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, MO - After a period of relatively low gas prices, a fill-up will soon cost drivers a little more. According to experts, the recent attacks on oil fields in Saudi Arabia will lead to consumers paying more at the pump.

Oil prices rose to nearly $70 a barrel after the attacks, but American's aren't expected to be heavily impacted. The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick Dean, believes there will be a hike from 10 to 25 cents a gallon during the next few weeks.

The U.S. has become less dependent on Saudi Arabian oil. In the first half of this year, the U.S. imported fewer than half the amount of barrels each day from Saudi Arabia than it did two years ago.