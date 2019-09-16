Get a sneak peak at the new otter habitat in the Aquarium at St. Louis Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Construction is coming along on the new aquarium in downtown St. Louis. FOX 2 is the first crew to get a look inside the new otter enclosure.

A family of North American river otters is relocating to Missouri from Florida. The otters were born last December at wildlife sanctuary Flamingo Gardens in Florida. They’re staying at the World Bird Sanctuary while their habitat is prepared at the new Aquarium at St. Louis Union Station.

The St. Louis Aquarium is scheduled to open in December. The $187 million family entertainment facility will feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is asking the public to help name the otters. They posted this message to their fans on Facebook: