Get a sneak peak at the new otter habitat in the Aquarium at St. Louis Union Station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Construction is coming along on the new aquarium in downtown St. Louis. FOX 2 is the first crew to get a look inside the new otter enclosure.
A family of North American river otters is relocating to Missouri from Florida. The otters were born last December at wildlife sanctuary Flamingo Gardens in Florida. They’re staying at the World Bird Sanctuary while their habitat is prepared at the new Aquarium at St. Louis Union Station.
The St. Louis Aquarium is scheduled to open in December. The $187 million family entertainment facility will feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.
The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is asking the public to help name the otters. They posted this message to their fans on Facebook:
"We just took a DNA test, turns out we're 100% that cute even though we don't have names yet!
Here's where you come in! Help us name our 3 furry otter friends!
Here's a little bit about the pups:
- 2 females and 1 male
- little brother has big feet and a big nose and is very eager to learn
- middle sister is the peace-maker and is often distracted by someone cleaning her habitat
- big sister is in charge and LOVES to swim
- though they have several sleeping options, all choose to cuddle together for naps and nighttime
- resting under the shade canopy and playing tug-o-war has become a favorite past time
You've got 3 choices to vote on:
"Love" this post to name them Splish, Splash and Dash (because cute!)
"Haha" this post to name them Hopper, Zephyr and Harvey (because trains!)
"Wow" this post to name them Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn (because literature!)
Voting goes until Monday, September 23rd! Tell your fins!"