Guess the ‘Mystery Oreo’ flavor and you could win $50,000

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Are your taste buds good enough to win $50,000. Oreo is asking fans to submit their guess a batch of mystery flavor in the creme of the chocolate sandwich cookie. Taste-testers can submit their entry online and earn bonus entries for sharing to social media.

The Mystery Oreo package arrived in our newsroom wrapped in a brown paper with the words, “Top Secret” printed on the front. The “Evidence” contained within the package are a pack of cookies and a clue.

The clue on the back of our package says, “History is divided on how this came to exist. A shepherd? A sailor? There is no easy fix.”

“Its name it stole and history kept. Perhaps from a creature that lives on the steppe?” is a clue posted to the cookie’s official website.

The sweepstakes lasts from September 15 to November 10, 2019. Go to MysteryOreo.com to see more clues and submit a guess.