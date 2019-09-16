Heat is on – literally – as the Cardinals fight for postseason berth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis has been heating up! By that, I mean the weather, not the baseball team. The Cardinals are back in town but hopefully, their cool-off ends here as they head back to the Midwest summer heat.

This is the first time in four years where late September baseball is putting the pressure on the Cardinals to make the playoff run. The team has a few more hurdles to get through to make it into the postseason games and it's not looking easy.

This is after a rough weekend with the Brewers beating the Cardinals 2 to 1 in the series. It’s clear what the Cardinals need to do -- and that’s win.

Even though we are heading into games against the Nationals, the upcoming four-game series against the Cubs appears to be more pressing for Cardinal’s fans.

First pitch tonight and tomorrow is at 6:45 PM. The final game of the series will be Wednesday at 12:15 in the afternoon. the Cubs are back in town Thursday through Sunday.