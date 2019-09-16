Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Helping formerly incarcerated people find a job

Posted 8:37 am, September 16, 2019, by

 

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There is a mission is to help formerly incarcerated people get back to life after prison. Dr. Roderick Nunn, and Beth Kerley with Concordance Academy talks about their re-entry services that begin six months before release and continue for a year after. One of their goals is to help them heal and also get a job.

Concordance Academy's 5th Annual Gala: Big Top Bizarre
6:00pm - 10:00pm Saturday, October 19th
Ritz-Carlton
100 Carondelet Plaza Clayton, Mo
www.concordanceacademy.org/gala
314-396-6001

 

 

