Helping formerly incarcerated people find a job

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There is a mission is to help formerly incarcerated people get back to life after prison. Dr. Roderick Nunn, and Beth Kerley with Concordance Academy talks about their re-entry services that begin six months before release and continue for a year after. One of their goals is to help them heal and also get a job.

Concordance Academy's 5th Annual Gala: Big Top Bizarre

6:00pm - 10:00pm Saturday, October 19th

Ritz-Carlton

100 Carondelet Plaza Clayton, Mo

www.concordanceacademy.org/gala

314-396-6001