Local pizza store owner aids striking Wentzville GM workers

WENTZVILLE, MO - Members of the United Auto Workers union have traded in the assembly line for the picket line. The strike impacts 50,000 union members across the country and 4,500 at the General Motors plant in Wentzville.

One local restaurant is showing support for the employees on strike with a special delivery. The owners of Marco's Pizza in Wentzville (1000 Quartz Canyon Dr.) brought pizzas to the picket line Monday evening (Sept. 16).

Christopher and Barb Andren opened Marco's Pizza last year. The Andrens said when they heard about the strike, they knew they had to help their neighbors.

"We know a lot of those faces," said Barb. "They come in here already. They're our regulars. So, they take care of us, we'd like to take care of them."

When the Andrens set out to support the striking workers, they did not realize they would also be supporting one of their own employees. Ashton Smith, who has worked for the Andrens for about four months, is the son of a striking GM employee.

"It's really special to see that they're helping somebody in a situation like my dad," said Smith.

Christopher said his father and brother were members of a union in the printing industry.

"So, we know the importance of labor representation with unions," he said.

The Andrens said they have already prepared the extra dough and plan to bring more pizza to the workers on Tuesday (Sept. 17) if the strike continues.