Man accused of robbing woman he met to make online purchase

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 21-year-old Spanish Lake man was charged Monday for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint whom he’d met online and arranged to meet in order to buy something from her.

According to a spokesperson for the Florissant Police Department, the robbery took place September 11 in the parking lot at the Schnucks grocery store at Cross Keys.

Police said the suspect, Joseph Johns Jr., met the victim at an online marketplace to inquire about buying a video game system. The two agreed to meet at the Schnucks to complete the transaction.

When the victim arrived, police said Johns walked up to the victim and asked if she was there to sell a video game console. When she replied “yes,” Johns displayed a gun that had been tucked in his waistband and demanded she hand over the video game system.

Johns allegedly tossed two counterfeit $100 bills at the victim and drove away.

Not long after the robbery, police took Johns into custody and recovered the stolen gaming system. Police said Johns confessed to the robbery.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Johns with first-degree robbery and forgery. He remains jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.