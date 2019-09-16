× Paul DeJong to purchase missing ‘M’ on Big Mac Land sign

ST. LOUIS – For nearly a month, section 272 in Busch Stadium has been given an unofficial new nickname: “Big Ac Land.”

On August 20, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong belted a towering home run in the team’s 3-0 win over the Brewers. The home run ball smashed into the ‘M’ on Big Mac Land and broke the lights inside.

Staff at Busch removed the ‘M’ from the sign.

On Tuesday, DeJong will visit Ronald McDonald House in Central West End to present a check for $22,000, which will be split between Ronald McDonald House and Cardinals Care.

In exchange, DeJong will be presented with the busted ‘M’ from the sign.

Big Mac Land will be getting a facelift ahead of the 2020 season, so Ronald McDonald House will raffle off the remaining letters in the near future. Additional information about the raffle can be found at RMHCSTL.com/BigMacLand.