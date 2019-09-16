Pets of the Week: Veronica and Jughead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We have two adorable kitties named after characters on the show "Riverdale."

Veronica and Jughead are two-months-old and full of energy. Veronica is, by far, the sassiest of the litter and Jughead is the most curious, according to their foster mom.

These two kittens love to play, eat, and cuddle. Staffers believe they'll thrive in a home with kids, dogs, or other cats.

You can visit Veronica and Jughead at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.