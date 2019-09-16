Purina and Urban Chestnut team up to ‘Raise a pint for pets’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Urban Chestnut has teamed up with Purina to raise funds to help shelter pets in St. Louis by encouraging local pet lovers and beer lovers to ‘raise a pint for pets.’ Beginning Sept. 1, for every specially marked 8-pack of Urban Underdog American Lager sold, the pet experts at Purina will donate $5 dollars to the Petfinder Foundation to help local shelter pets and the organizations that serve them. The campaign aims to raise $50,000, which will be shared among 24 shelters in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

More information: www.urbanchestnut.com