School bus and Metro bus involved in accident

Posted 5:05 pm, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06PM, September 16, 2019

ST. LOUIS – First responders were called to the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in north St. Louis City late Monday afternoon following an accident involving a Metro bus and school bus.

The accident occurred near the intersection of N. Grand and Palm.

Four passengers were on the Metro bus at the time of the accident. One person on the bus requested medical attention.

Three students were on the school bus. No injuries were reported. The bus was dropping kids off from George Washington Carver Elementary Academy.

