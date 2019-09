× St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Arlen Harris Jr. – September 14, 2019

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for September 14, 2019 is Arlen Harris Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sophomore running back for Lutheran St. Charles High School scored two touchdowns and rushed for 122 yards in their 34-7 win over O'Fallon Christian on Friday, September 13. Harris has now scored ten touchdowns in the Cougars first three games of the season. Lutheran St. Charles is off to a 3-0 start this football season.