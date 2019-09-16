ST. LOUIS – It's a season for beautiful music to once again come to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Fox 2’s Patrick Clark sat down with new music director Stéphane Denève to talk about the direction the symphony will be taking this season.
Stéphane Denève joins St. Louis Symphony as new music director
