TKO: Fans Sweatin’ Blues Old Jersey

Posted 11:14 pm, September 16, 2019

The Blues can do no wrong.  The Stanley Cup champs are the toast of the town.  But one move has drawn some backlash from the fan base.  This years vintage jersey choice has some fans upset.  It's the focus of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

