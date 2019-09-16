Workers march outside Wentzville GM plant as strike begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Thousands of auto workers are going on strike. Nearly 50,000 workers are walking out of 33 auto plants across the country. Workers say they want fair wages, affordable health care, their share of profits and job security. They claim that when it comes to a new contract, GM won't budge.

This strike officially started at midnight when contract talks between the union and General Motors broke down. That is about the time we saw union members start to picket around the General Motors plant in Wentzville. They're sending the message, "We stood up for you, now we stand up for us."

A portion of a statement from GM says, "We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for employees and our business."

