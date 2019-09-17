4 families displaced by townhouse fire in East Belleville

BELLEVILLE, IL – Four families are homeless Tuesday night after a late afternoon fire destroys a townhouse in Belleville. The East Side Volunteer Fire Department of Belleville responded to the fire located on Sarpy Road.

Firefighters arriving on the scene were told the blaze was started by a grease fire and had spread throughout the townhouse. A mutual aid call was put out, with additional units from the Swansea, Belleville and O’Fallon IL Fire Departments responding.

The fire was brought under control, requiring additional time to knock down the fire in the attic of the complex.

No one was injured in the fire.

An investigation into the fire has been started.