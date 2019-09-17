× Accused Spire truck thief charged

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old man with stealing a Spire truck and leading police on a chase on both sides of the Mississippi River.

The truck, a 2018 Chevy Silverado, was reported stolen Tuesday around 1:10 p.m. near the intersection of Virginia and Bates in the Carondelet neighborhood.

A Spire employee said he parked the truck at the curb and got out but left the vehicle running.

A person jumped in the driver’s seat and took off. The Spire employee’s cellphone was also stolen in the theft.

Authorities located in the stolen vehicle in Troy, Illinois due to the fact the vehicle has an active GPS. Eventually, the vehicle encountered Marine, Illinois police officers who had heard a broadcast for the stolen Spire pickup. They pursued the pickup on I-70 for some time trying to affect a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and the pursuit was terminated a short time later.

The driver eventually brought the Silverado westbound across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and into St. Louis City.

At times, the truck thief followed traffic laws, stopping for red lights and avoiding running through intersections.

Around 4:15 p.m., St. Louis police spotted the stolen truck near Garrison and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Officers followed the truck to the 3300 block of Locust Street, where the suspect parked and exited the vehicle. He was finally apprehended in the 3400 block of Locust Street.

The suspect, identified as James Harris, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle, stealing from a motor vehicle, and first-degree tampering. He was jailed without bond.