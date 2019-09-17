Barnes Jewish Hospital hosting a fall prevention event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ask any elderly person and they'll likely tell you one of their major concerns is falling down.  In fact, falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older adults.  They can also hinder their mobility and independence.

September is a time to focus on fall prevention. Erin Grady is a physical therapist with Barnes Jewish Hospital. She says this time of the year particularly concerning for the elderly. Barnes Jewish is offering a free this morning event to focus on fall prevention.

Fall Prevention Event
8:30am - 1:30pm today
Barnes-Jewish Hospital Center
4921 Parkview Place
Central West End

 

