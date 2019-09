× Blues Win Preseason Opener, 2-0 at Dallas

The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues started out their pre season on a winning note with a 2-0 shutout at Dallas on Monday night.

Klim Kostin and Robert Bortuzzo scored the Blues goals, both in the second period. Goalie Ville Husso stopped 13 shots in net for the Blues in their preseason debut. Monday night’s game was the first of eight pre season contests before the Blues start defense of their championship with the season opener on October 2nd.