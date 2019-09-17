Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Bommarito Soccer Prep Zone Game of the Week: CBC vs St. Dominic

Posted 8:06 am, September 17, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bommarito Soccer Prep Zone Game of the Week: CBC vs St. Dominic.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.