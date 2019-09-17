× Dream job? Get paid $1,000 to drink local coffee and post to social media

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Calling all coffee addicts. You can get paid to get your caffeine fix. Business.org is looking for one person to go on the ultimate coffee-drinking journey. You’ll get paid $1,000 to visit at least eight coffee shops in one month.

There’s a catch. Your caffeine fix has to come from a locally-owned cafe and not a corporate chain. Business.org the ideal candidate should be a self-proclaimed Starbucks junkie willing to share their experience on social media. The company is aiming to support small businesses and figure out the pros and cons of going local.

You have until September 30th to apply for the job.