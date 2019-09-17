Dream job? Get paid $1,000 to drink local coffee and post to social media
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Calling all coffee addicts. You can get paid to get your caffeine fix. Business.org is looking for one person to go on the ultimate coffee-drinking journey. You’ll get paid $1,000 to visit at least eight coffee shops in one month.
There’s a catch. Your caffeine fix has to come from a locally-owned cafe and not a corporate chain. Business.org the ideal candidate should be a self-proclaimed Starbucks junkie willing to share their experience on social media. The company is aiming to support small businesses and figure out the pros and cons of going local.