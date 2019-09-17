× Escape to Margaritaville at the Fox Theatre and the Lake of the Ozarks!

Escape to Margaritaville at the Fox Theatre and the Lake of the Ozarks!

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all! ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre October 18 – 20 featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics! We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

But to really make you feel like a Cheeseburger in Paradise, we’re throwing in a weekend getaway at the all-new Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake of the Ozarks including a two night stay, breakfast, golf and much more. Don’t let the party start without you!

The lucky winner will enjoy a three-day, two-night getaway for two at the new Margaritaville Lake Resort at Central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. Don your shades, kick up your feet, and grab your favorite drink. Tucked away on the banks of the Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake of the Ozarks is a refuge for endlessly fun living. Waterfront surroundings, lakeside adventures, and relaxing vibes set on 420 scenic acres. There’s no better paradise than right here.

The prize package includes two nights’ stay in deluxe accommodations at Margaritaville Lake Resort. The winner will enjoy three days of fun both on and off the water. They’ll enjoy a round of golf at the Oaks Golf Course, part of the Lake of the Ozarks Golf Trail. They’ll get a close-up look at the Lake during a 1½-hour narrated cruise on the 150-passenger Tropic Island motor yacht. They’ll be in for a cool experience when they enjoy a guided tour of Bridal Cave.

There are tasty treats in store, too. The winners will get their days off to a great start with breakfast for two for two mornings at JB’s Boathouse. They’ll also enjoy a “sweet tooth” break at a local favorite, Randy’s Frozen Custard.

For more information on Margaritaville, visit www.MargaritavilleResortLakeoftheOzarks.com.

Prize Package for Two Adults –

Two nights’ lodging for two people Margaritaville Lake Resort , Osage Beach

, Osage Beach Breakfast each morning for two people at the JB’s Boathouse , Margaritaville Lake Resort , Osage Beach

, , Osage Beach Scenic lake excursion for two on Tropic Island Cruises motor yacht, Margaritaville Lake Resort Marina , Osage Beach

motor yacht, , Osage Beach A round of golf for two people at The Oaks, Margaritaville Lake Resort , Osage Beach

, Osage Beach Guided tour for two people at Bridal Cave , Camdenton

, Camdenton Sweet treats for two at Randy’s Frozen Custard, Osage Beach

Restrictions apply: not valid for group stays, weekdays only between Memorial Day through Labor Day, blackout dates apply. The expiration date will be 9/25/20.

Hurry! Entries are due by October 11th, 2019 at 10am!

Official Rules