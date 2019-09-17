× GM contract talks extend into late afternoon

DETROIT – Contract talks aimed at ending a strike by 49,000 auto workers against General Motors have extended into late Monday afternoon.

United Auto Workers spokesman Brian Rothenberg says he hasn’t received any report about whether negotiators are making progress.

Earlier he said both sides had agreed on about 2% of the contract language, leaving 98% left to negotiate.

Talks broke off during the weekend but resumed at 10 a.m. EDT Monday.

Workers went on strike just after midnight, bringing more than 50 GM factories and parts warehouses in the U.S. to a standstill.