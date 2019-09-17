Hazelwood woman lucky to be alive after car crashes into her living room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A Hazelwood woman is lucky to be alive after a car plowed into her apartment living room on Tuesday.

The woman believes she might have been killed had she been sleeping on her couch.

The crash happened at the Finn Apartments. The car pulled into the parking lot and the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle, drove over the concrete and plowed into Kamisha Jones' patio door.

Jones was not injured and said apartment management will be moving her to a new apartment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.