Live Facebook video shows mom being beaten while her children scream for mercy

RICHMOND, Va. - Police are investigating after a live video was posted on Facebook of a woman beating another woman in front of her young daughter in Richmond.

The victim is now in the ICU with head trauma at VCU Medical Center.

In the Facebook video, the woman barges into the room where the victim stays with her small children and unleashes disturbing violence.

The victim's daughter pleads for mercy inside their Hillside Court apartment while the suspect delivers blow after blow.

"It's the type of thing that is prosecuted all of the time without the cooperation of victims, and here having it on video, it advances the prosecution’s case by leaps and bounds,” said legal expert Todd Stone.

Sources say the suspect is related to the victim and was upset over a mutual relationship with a man.

"The fact that it is done in front of children, if she is convicted of any form of crime in this case, that's the kind of the aggravating factor that would enhance a sentence with almost any judge or jury," said Stone.