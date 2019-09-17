Local family hosts fundraisers to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Loved ones of those going through dementia or Alzheimer’s know the loneliness or helpless feeling.

Dan Kempland, the true life of any party, passed away this past January at the age of 68. He battled Alzheimer’s for four years.

“Even when we felt like he was slipping away from us with Alzheimer’s, every time you saw him, he just said it was the best day of his life,” said Krista Souders, Dan's niece.

Dan and his wife, Wendy, had two children, four grandchildren, and a large number of nieces and nephews. Each helped tremendously but Wendy also gave thanks to the Alzheimer’s Association for their resources.

Wendy said they taught the family “How to understand the disease, what to expect from the disease – it’s a miserable, awful disease to deal with, both for the patient and for the caregiver.”

There will be an obvious absence this year with Dan missing from the Walk To End Alzheimer's but Team Kempland will stand strong and they are setting their goal to raise $20,000 this year! They are also hosting fundraisers of their own, including an event to showcase kids music and talent.

You can help in two ways! Join the Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 27 or come out to One 19 North Tapas Wine Bar showcasing kids music on Sunday, September 29. Ten percent of sales will go to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit alz.org/walk for more information on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

