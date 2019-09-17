× Man accused of stabbing best friend to steal casino winnings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 35-year-old man with stabbing his best friend in an effort to steal the friend’s casino winnings.

According to county police, the incident took place on the night of August 25 in the 4000 block of Macdougall Drive in the Glasgow Village municipality.

The victim told investigators he was hanging out with Bruce Ivory earlier that day at the casino. The victim said he won $2,000 at the casino.

The victim said he woke up that evening to Ivory stabbing him and demanding the $2,000.

Police said the victim suffered stab wounds to his chest, arm, face, back, and right side.

Ivory was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.