× NAACP minority hiring investigation after Stenger scandal

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The St. Louis NAACP wants an investigation into minority hiring in St. Louis County.

They say the pay-to-play scandal that led to the resignation of County Executive Steve Stenger revealed discrimination against businesses owned by minorities and women. They’re asking for an audit of county hiring for the past four years.

The NAACP says that fewer than four percent of minority businesses have been included in the $109-million in St. Louis County spending.