× Overland to host National Night Out Against Crime tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The city of Overland hosts a National Night Out Against Crime event tonight. Other cities held their anti-crime events in August.

Tonight’s event in Overland features a kickball game in conjunction with the st. Louis youth sports outreach organization.

The event is from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm tonight at Norman Myers Park on Midland Boulevard.