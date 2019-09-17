Ozuna’s Big Night leads Cardinals to 4-2 Win over Washington

Posted 12:15 am, September 17, 2019, by

Albert Ozuna drove in all four runs to lead the Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night at Busch Stadium. Ozuna hit a two run homer in the first inning, his 28th of the season to give the Cards a 2-0 lead. Then Ozuna broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with a two run double to make it a 4-2 St. Louis lead.

Dakota Hudson pitched seven strong innings, allowing two run and got the win. His season record improves to a team best 16 wins to go along with seven losses.

The win keeps the Cardinals two games ahead of the Chicago Cubs and three games up on the Milwaukee Brewers. Both the Cubs and Brewers won their games on Monday night.

The Cardinals magic number to win the National League Central division stands at 11 with 12 games left in the regular season.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.