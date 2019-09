× Shot fired inside garage at West County Mall

DES PERES, Mo. – Authorities responded to West County Center Tuesday afternoon after receiving calls of a shot fired.

At least one shot was fired in the garage at the mall.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody but police know who fired the shot.

Police said they’re working to determine if this was an accidental shooting.

