Stylish, comfortable attire for cheering on your kids

Posted 11:52 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04PM, September 17, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Cheering on the kids! We’ve got tips on being stylish, comfortable, and casual for your kids’ games. From yoga clothes to running gear, lightweight jackets, and fun hats, we’ve got the low down from Sean Phillips, marketing director of West County Center.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.