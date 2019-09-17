Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Tim’s Travels: Tickets for the Polar Express go on sale today

Posted 7:20 am, September 17, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Christmas is right around the corner. Tim Ezell is ready. He's at Union Station where he is getting in the spirit of things.  Tickets for the Polar Express train ride go on sale starting today.   It runs from November 29 to December 30.

More information: STLThePolarExpressRide.com

