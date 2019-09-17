“Strength is not a byproduct of the size of your muscle tissue. It is your mind’s ability or your brain’s ability to communicate to the muscle that you have that you are ready for it to work.” - Mike Wayne, personal trainer
Train with Mike Wayne – What it means to grow with strength
Train with Mike Wayne – How to activate muscles to grow
Train with Mike Wayne: Making healthy snack choices for your kids
Train with Mike Wayne: Be mindful of inhaling, exhaling while training
Why your muscles ache after exercise
Train with Mike Wayne: Make sure you stretch!
Train with Mike Wayne: Muscle imbalance can create injury
Benefits of HIIT training with Mike Wayne
How to stretch to relieve stress
Train with Mike Wayne: Reaching a weight loss plateau
Reduce back stiffness with personal trainer Mike Wayne
Mike Wayne shows us how to get a great workout with no equipment
Trainer Mike Wayne discusses the importance of hydration for flexibility
Train with Mike Wayne: The importance of staying Hydrated